KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast: Scattered Showers and Storms for 4th of July

Today started out as a nice day across the ArkLaMiss, but we are now beginning to see some scattered showers and storms begin to move into the ArkLaMiss. Widespread severe weather is not expected with this activity, but a storm or two that can strengthen will have the potential to produce damaging winds. Rain stays in the forecast for most of the workweek before rain chances begin to diminish going toward the weekend.

Today, Independence Day: Scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low-mid 90s. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers and storms are possible throughout the day. High temperatures will reach the low-mid 90s. Chance of rain 60%.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will reach the low 90s. Chance of rain 70%.

Friday: Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies expected. High temperatures will rise into the low 90s. Chance of rain 40%.

Saturday: Sunshine finally returns to the ArkLaMiss. A stray shower or storm will be possible. High temperatures will rise into the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20%.

Sunday: More sunshine is expected for Sunday. A stray shower or storm will be possible. High temperatures will rise into the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20%.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. A stray shower or storm will be possible. High temperatures will rise into the mid-upper 90s. Chance of rain 20%.

