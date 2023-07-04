KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast: Let Freedom... Rain

Unsettled weather remains in the forecast for much of this week as showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop by the afternoon and evening. These storms could be strong to severe at times and capable of producing large hail and damaging winds. The rain is helping to keep most areas out of heat advisories, so it is providing at least a little relief from the heat.

Today, Independence Day: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy as more showers and thunderstorms develop. Rain chances will once again be around 40%. These storms could be strong to severe at times. Daytime highs will peak in the mid and upper 90s.

Tonight: A stray shower or thunderstorm will continue in the region, but any activity should be wrapping up close to midnight. Lows will fall to the mid and upper 70s.

Tomorrow: Rain chances will be back at 50% as scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop up throughout the day. These storms could also be strong to severe in some areas. Otherwise, temperatures will peak in the low and mid 90s.

Thursday: Temperatures will rise to the low 90s in most areas, with scattered storms popping up around the region. Rain chances are 60%. We will monitor for any severe weather threats.

Friday: Isolated rain remains in the forecast, with rain chances around 30%. Temperatures will still stay a little rain-cooled in the low and mid 90s.

Saturday: Skies will be mostly sunny around the region, allowing for highs to reach the mid and upper 90s. An isolated storm or two will be possible, but rain chances are 20%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot as highs will climb into the upper 90s. Any rain will be limited as chances are around 20%.

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot again as daytime highs reach the mid and upper 90s. Rain chances will stay low, around 20%.

