KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast: More Rain Chances this Week

More pop-up showers are in the forecast for the next few days. Temperatures will be seasonal as well.

Tonight, pop-up rain showers and thunderstorms fade after sunset. Temperatures will lower into the mid 70s. Wind will be calm.

Wednesday will be a seasonally warm day, with air temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Pop-up rain showers will be in the forecast once again.

Thursday will bring more pop-up showers and temperatures in the low 90s.

Friday will bring more pop-up showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny and seasonally warm, with air temperatures in the low 90s.

Saturday will be a warm day with temperatures reaching the mid 90s. It will be partly cloudy as well.

Sunday will bring partly cloudy conditions. It should remain dry across the ArkLaMiss. Air temperatures will reach into the mid 90s.

Monday will bring more warmth, with temperatures reaching the mid and upper 90s. It will be partly cloudy as well.

Tuesday will bring temperatures in the mid 90s with mostly sunny conditions.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.