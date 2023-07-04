Dementia Friendly Fourth of July

Sophia Ridley shares tips to celebrate a dementia friendly Fourth of July
By Sophia Ridley and Anna Katherine Thompson
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With the 4th of July comes fireworks, parades, and crowded events. With so much going on it’s important to remember community members who can be affected by loud sounds and chaotic environments.

Angie Farris is the director of nursing at the Gardens of Somerset assisted living facility. She says loud noises can trigger anxiety in the elderly.

“A lot of our elderly are veterans and there’s PTSD to consider. And ya know it’s just a good idea to be well aware of those issues.”, Farris said.

According to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, people with dementia are at a higher risk for falling due to loss of coordination, vision and balance. Heather Hurley is the activities director for the Gardens of Somerset and says preparation helps such prevent accidents,

“The heat and fall risk, especially if you’re going into a new environment just stepping up over the curb to get into the restaurant is a major thing that you need to think about.” Hurley says.

When celebrating the holiday with loved ones who have memory issues Farris says to make the effort to include them,

“Remind them what the celebration is about because sometimes they forget ya know. And to find something they can do that’s hands on in the celebration so that they always feel included with what’s going on.” Farris says.

