MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Monday, July 3, 2023 around 4:30 p.m., Monroe Police Department responded to a call in the Jackson Street and Plum Street area where they found 51-year-old, Randall Parrott, dead.

According to MPD, there were no signs of trauma.

This is an ongoing investigation. The cause of death will be determined after an autopsy.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.