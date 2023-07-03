West Monroe parks and rec department hosting Kids Open Play Day

By Madison Remrey
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Parks and Recreation Department is hosting Kids Open Play Day at The Rec every Friday beginning on July 7 St. and lasting until Aug. 11.

Kids Open Play Days will be open to kids ages 12-21 years. Activities include pickleball, dodgeball, ping pong and more.

The Rec will be open for Kids Open Play Days from 8 a.m. to noon.

