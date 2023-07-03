Ouachita Parish crash kills pedestrian

Pedestrian crash
Pedestrian crash(MGN)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Monday, July 3, 2023, a single-vehicle crash on La. Hwy. 139 at Luke Drive killed an unidentified woman.

An investigation done by Louisiana State Police Troop F revealed that a driver traveling north on La. Hwy. 139 saw a pedestrian wearing dark clothing lying on the road, dodged them, then turned around to help. At the same time, a 2023 Toyota Crown was going north on La. Hwy. 139 and hit the pedestrian.

The unidentified pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries and was later pronounced dead.

According to LSP, the driver of the Toyota was uninjured, and impairment is not suspected.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
Arrest (generic)
Farmerville man arrested, accused of second-degree rape
KNOE Monday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast: Rain Chances Persist for Most of the Week
Pearson back home to autograph baseballs and teach the next generation.
LSU National Champion Josh Pearson hosts hitting session in West Monroe
A firework display.
SUBMIT PHOTOS: Fourth of July 2023

Latest News

The family identified the 5-year-old as Robert Lawrence III, better known as RJ. He had just...
5-year-old killed after tree falls on house during storm: ‘I just saw his legs go limp’
KNOE Monday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Monday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
Artificial intelligence is becoming a new issue within the education system.
How Chat GPT and AI will affect education
Artificial intelligence is becoming a new issue within the education system.
how chatgpt and AI will affect education