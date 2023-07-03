Ouachita Parish crash kills pedestrian

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Monday, July 3, 2023, a single-vehicle crash on La. Hwy. 139 at Luke Drive killed an unidentified woman.

An investigation done by Louisiana State Police Troop F revealed that a driver traveling north on La. Hwy. 139 saw a pedestrian wearing dark clothing lying on the road, dodged them, then turned around to help. At the same time, a 2023 Toyota Crown was going north on La. Hwy. 139 and hit the pedestrian.

The unidentified pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries and was later pronounced dead.

According to LSP, the driver of the Toyota was uninjured, and impairment is not suspected.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.