Lifeshare “United We Give” blood drive coming to strong close

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The “United We Give” Lifeshare blood drive is ending on July 3.

They are at 160 donations in Monroe and are looking for 100 more to surpass the mark set from last year. Each donation can save up to three lives.

The drive started June 30 at the blood centers in Monroe and El Dorado. Those who donate get a t-shirt and ten-dollar gift card from Raising Canes in Monroe or Mad House in El Dorado depending on where you donate.

Donations are open until 7 p.m.

