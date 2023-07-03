KNOE Sunday Night Forecast: Rain Possible Overnight, Chances to Increase this Week

We have seen the rain taper off this evening, and many saw a stunning sunset! It was a great site to close out the weekend. More rain is on the way tomorrow, and we can expect rain chances to increase throughout the week. It appears as of now, we will just pick up some much-needed rain after a hot and dry week. There is a low end potential for severe weather on Tuesday. A marginal (level 1 of 5) covers most of the ArkLaMiss to account for an isolated severe storm or two. Widespread severe weather is not expected at this time.

Tonight: Cloud cover is expected to increase overnight tonight. A few showers will be possible. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers are likely. Afternoon high temperatures will rise into the low-mid 90s. Chance of rain 50%.

4th of July: Showers and storms will be likely throughout the day. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies are expected. Afternoon high temperatures will rise into the low 90s. Chance of rain 60%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies are likely. Scattered showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon. Afternoon high temperatures will rise into the low-mid 90s. Chance of rain 50%.

Thursday: Scattered showers and storms will be likely during the afternoon. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies are likely. Afternoon high temperatures will rise into the low 90s. Chance of rain 70%.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies are expected, with a few scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Afternoon high temperatures will rise into the low 90s. Chance of rain 50%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies are expected, with a few isolated showers and storms throughout the day. Afternoon high temperatures will rise into the low 90s. Chance of rain 30%.

