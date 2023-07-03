KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: Scattered Rain Chances Bring Some Relief from the Heat

Scattered chances for rain will litter the forecast for much of this week. Some days these storms could be strong to severe and produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and large hail. While the rain will bring some areas a little bit of relief from the heat, it will still feel like the low 100s in many places. Stay hydrated and weather aware!

Today: Scattered storms will develop later this morning and are expected to stick around into the afternoon. Rain chances are 50%. Temperatures will range from the mid to upper 90s, with feels-like temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s.

Tonight: Skies will be quite cloudy after the rain, and a stray shower or two remains possible overnight. Rain chances are only 20%, though. Lows will drop to the mid and upper 70s.

Tomorrow, Independence Day: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy as more showers and thunderstorms develop. Rain chances will once again be around 50%. These storms could be strong to severe at times. Daytime highs will peak in the mid and upper 90s.

Wednesday: Rain chances will barely lower to 40% as isolated showers and thunderstorms will pop up throughout the day. These storms could also be strong to severe in some areas. Otherwise, temperatures will peak in the low and mid 90s.

Thursday: Temperatures will rise to the low 90s in most areas, with scattered storms popping up around the region. Rain chances are 60%. We will monitor for any severe weather threats.

Friday: Isolated rain remains in the forecast, with rain chances around 40%. Temperatures will still stay a little rain-cooled in the low and mid 90s.

Saturday: Skies will be mostly sunny around the region, allowing for highs to reach the mid and upper 90s. An isolated storm or two will be possible, but rain chances are 30%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot as highs will climb into the upper 90s. Any rain will be limited as chances are around 20%.

