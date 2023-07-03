KNOE Monday Evening Forecast: Rain Chances Persist for Most of the Week

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Much of this week pop-up showers will be in the forecast.

This evening will be partly cloudy with isolated showers in the forecast. Temperatures will lower into the mid 70s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with more isolated showers in the forecast. Temperatures will reach 93 degrees.

Wednesday will be a partly cloudy day with isolated showers in the forecast. Temperatures will reach 92 degrees.

Thursday will be a partly cloudy day with isolated showers in the forecast once again. Temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Friday will be a partly cloudy day with isolated showers in the forecast. Temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Saturday will be a partly cloudy day. It will be a warm day, with air temperatures reaching 95 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm. Temperatures will reach to 94 degrees.

Monday will be mostly sunny and warm. Temperatures will reach to near 98 degrees.

