How Chat GPT and AI will affect education

Artificial intelligence is becoming a new issue within the education system.
By Kyndall Jones
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Artificial intelligence is becoming a new issue within the education system.

Chat GPT is an AI technology website used for a variety of needs such as homework assistance content generation and day-to-day tasks.

Platforms like Chat GPT are causing universities to question their plagiarism and academic dishonesty policies for students. Detecting the use of AI-generated writing can be difficult due the unreliability of AI detectors, according to Dr. Craig Van Slyke, Louisiana Tech professor and Mike Mccallister Eminent Scholar Chair In Information Systems.

“I copied something I had written four or five years ago, pasted it into GPT and it said it was ninety one percent likely that it was AI generated,” Craig Van Slyke said. “And so, I would caution educators very strongly against relying on those tools.”

AI technology isn’t just applicable to colleges and universities. Thomas Fellows, Chat GPT researcher and author, said grade schools may also want to take this new technology into consideration when preparing their kids for the workforce.

“One thing that I’m saying to schools and colleges is don’t ban Chat GPT,” Fellows said. “You’re gonna be able to use Chat GPT in the workforce just like you could use calculators in the workforce. I think that we’ve got to teach our kids differently. We’ve got to do a better job of actually preparing our kids for the workforce.”

To learn more about Chat GPT, visit ChatGPT (openai.com).

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
Pearson back home to autograph baseballs and teach the next generation.
LSU National Champion Josh Pearson hosts hitting session in West Monroe
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: Scattered Rain Chances Bring Some Relief from the Heat
With nationally recognized fishing areas like Caney Creek Lake, Bussey Brake, and Lake...
NELHS Anglers team placed 4th in National Fishing Championship
Arrest (generic)
Farmerville man arrested, accused of second-degree rape

Latest News

Artificial intelligence is becoming a new issue within the education system.
how chatgpt and AI will affect education
Arrest (generic)
Farmerville man arrested, accused of second-degree rape
Law enforcement on scene at gas station in Spartanburg Co.
Law enforcement on scene at gas station in Spartanburg Co.
(L-R) Tayshon Holmes, 17 Robert Earl Smith, 16 Jashon Jones, 15
Parents of Hinds Co. juvenile escapees raise concerns over safety at detention center