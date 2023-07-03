How Chat GPT and AI will affect education

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Artificial intelligence is becoming a new issue within the education system.

Chat GPT is an AI technology website used for a variety of needs such as homework assistance content generation and day-to-day tasks.

Platforms like Chat GPT are causing universities to question their plagiarism and academic dishonesty policies for students. Detecting the use of AI-generated writing can be difficult due the unreliability of AI detectors, according to Dr. Craig Van Slyke, Louisiana Tech professor and Mike Mccallister Eminent Scholar Chair In Information Systems.

“I copied something I had written four or five years ago, pasted it into GPT and it said it was ninety one percent likely that it was AI generated,” Craig Van Slyke said. “And so, I would caution educators very strongly against relying on those tools.”

AI technology isn’t just applicable to colleges and universities. Thomas Fellows, Chat GPT researcher and author, said grade schools may also want to take this new technology into consideration when preparing their kids for the workforce.

“One thing that I’m saying to schools and colleges is don’t ban Chat GPT,” Fellows said. “You’re gonna be able to use Chat GPT in the workforce just like you could use calculators in the workforce. I think that we’ve got to teach our kids differently. We’ve got to do a better job of actually preparing our kids for the workforce.”

