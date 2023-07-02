WMWO Chamber hosts business expo

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2023 Business Expo at the Glenwood Medical Mall on June 29. Over 100 vendors were in attendance.

Some of the vendors included various nonprofit organizations and local businesses within the twin cities. Executive Director of the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce Kristopher Kelley say this event is their way of giving back to the local businesses in the area.

“We make sure we are telling the stories of small businesses, and hey, they are our biggest employers, so we’re giving back to those small businesses that pay our pay rolls and give back in sales tax every day,” Kelley said.

During the event, visitors had the chance to win door prizes and a $500 cash prize.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.