KNOE Sunday Evening Forecast: Rain Possible Overnight, Chances to Increase this Week

I am keeping an eye on a few showers and storms in the ArkLaMiss this evening. Most will bring some moderate to heavy downpours, which a lot of us need after a long stretch of hot and dry conditions! A storm or two has the potential to become severe, however, our severe risk is low and expected to remain very isolated. Areas north of I-20 are outlined under a marginal risk (level 1) for severe weather through 7 AM Monday. Rain chances are expected to increase throughout the week, and widespread severe weather is not a concern at this time.

Tonight: Cloud cover is expected to increase overnight tonight. A few showers will be possible. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers are likely. Afternoon high temperatures will rise into the low-mid 90s. Chance of rain 50%.

4th of July: Showers and storms will be likely throughout the day. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies are expected. Afternoon high temperatures will rise into the low 90s. Chance of rain 60%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies are likely. Scattered showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon. Afternoon high temperatures will rise into the low-mid 90s. Chance of rain 50%.

Thursday: Scattered showers and storms will be likely during the afternoon. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies are likely. Afternoon high temperatures will rise into the low 90s. Chance of rain 70%.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies are expected, with a few scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Afternoon high temperatures will rise into the low 90s. Chance of rain 50%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies are expected, with a few isolated showers and storms throughout the day. Afternoon high temperatures will rise into the low 90s. Chance of rain 30%.

