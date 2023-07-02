Baltimore police confirm officers are on the scene of a mass shooting

Breaking News
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 2:19 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BALTIMORE (AP) - Emergency personnel and the acting police commissioner were at the scene of a mass shooting in Baltimore early Sunday morning, police said.

The Baltimore Police Department confirmed there has been a mass shooting in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue. The number of victims was not immediately provided.

Acting Commissioner Richard Worley was at the scene of the shooting, police said.

There were multiple fatalities and dozens of people injured in the Brooklyn Homes area of South Baltimore and a large police and emergency medical response in the area, WBFF-TV reported.

Witnesses told the station that hundreds of people were gathered for an event called “Brooklyn Day.”

A press conference with additional details was planned for later in the morning at the intersection of 6th Street and Audrey Avenue, police said.

