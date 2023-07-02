2 people rescued by boaters after plane crashes into Lake Tahoe

A man who helped rescued passengers from a crashed plane recounts the incident. (Source: KCRA/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A small, single-engine airplane crashed into Lake Tahoe early Saturday, and the two people on board were rescued by boaters, authorities said.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement they received calls for service shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday.

One of the rescued people sustained a serious head injury, according to the statement.

The single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed into the southern part of Lake Tahoe, the Federal Aviation Administration said in an email. The administration will investigate along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for information.

The plane left the nearby Truckee Tahoe Airport around 9:15 a.m., according to flight tracking platform FlightAware. It was not immediately known where the plane was headed or what caused the crash.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With nationally recognized fishing areas like Caney Creek Lake, Bussey Brake, and Lake...
NELHS Anglers team placed 4th in National Fishing Championship
The Louisiana Firemen’s Association announced it is hosting a blood drive and plate lunch...
Acadian Ambulance releases statement after deadly crash involving employees, patient
Becoming an artist has its struggles, getting your name out there is one. The Makery owner,...
New West Monroe shop creates local artist-centric community
Shanon Wayne Thrasher
Alexandria man arrested following attempting kidnapping incident in Green Meadow area
The school says the janitor turned off the power to the freezer despite a written note on it...
Janitor turns off lab freezer because of ‘annoying alarms,’ destroys decades of research

Latest News

Researchers looked at how marriage rates have changed among 40-year-olds in the U.S. from 1850...
Record-high number of 40-year-olds have never married, study says
Preparation continues for the inaugural NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend Friday, June 30,...
NASCAR contractor dies after being electrocuted at Chicago Street Race
Nine were hurt following a shooting at an Old Town bar early Sunday morning.
7 wounded, 2 trampled in shooting at Kansas bar, police say
RAW: NASCAR hits Chicago streets ahead of race