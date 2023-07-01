Second annual Jarrett Allen memorial golf tournament supports “ProJect 8″
178 golfers teed off at Frenchman’s Bend to raise money for “ProJect 8″
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Nearly 200 golfers teed off at Frenchman’s Bend for the second annual Jarrett Allen memorial golf tournament. The proceeds benefit “ProJect 8″, a nonprofit organization started by Jarrett’s mother Emily to fulfill Jarrett’s hope to help the homeless. For more information, visit https://www.jarrettsproject8.org/.
