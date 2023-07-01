Second annual Jarrett Allen memorial golf tournament supports “ProJect 8″

178 golfers teed off at Frenchman’s Bend to raise money for “ProJect 8″
178 golfers teed off at Frenchman’s Bend to raise money for “ProJect 8″.
By Megan Murray
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Nearly 200 golfers teed off at Frenchman’s Bend for the second annual Jarrett Allen memorial golf tournament. The proceeds benefit “ProJect 8″, a nonprofit organization started by Jarrett’s mother Emily to fulfill Jarrett’s hope to help the homeless. For more information, visit https://www.jarrettsproject8.org/.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Louisiana Firemen’s Association announced it is hosting a blood drive and plate lunch...
Acadian Ambulance releases statement after deadly crash involving employees, patient
KNOE Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Friday Evening Forecast: More Heat on the Way for the Weekend?
FILE - Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) during an NFL football game, Sunday,...
NFL suspends 3 players indefinitely, fourth gets 6 games for violating gambling policy
Latoya Brown Jeter and her son, Kawan Jeter Jr., died after they were trapped in a mobile home...
Mother, son die after getting trapped in Texas house fire
Downtown West Monroe July First street closures
Downtown West Monroe July First street closures

Latest News

With nationally recognized fishing areas like Caney Creek Lake, Bussey Brake, and Lake...
NELHS Anglers team placed 4th in National Fishing Championship
Childhood buddies continue friendship in the NFL.
Local NFL players stay connected to community and each other
LSU celebrates its win over Florida in Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals...
WATCH LIVE: LSU baseball celebrating historic national championship win
Wiedemeier leaves West Monroe as a five-time state champion.
Aaron’s Aces: Adam Wiedemeier