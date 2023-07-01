Monroe working to build new bus terminal

By Destiny Beasley
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe is working to build a new bus terminal. The Monroe City Council has approved $185,000 to buy a lot on Desiard Street near the parish health unit.

The council is currently still in negotiations with the Ouachita Police Jury for the property. Mayor Friday Ellis said he believes a new bus terminal is needed.

“When we talked about the expansion of a new transit facility, they were very excited,” Mayor Ellis said. “Any new investment into a community, that helps beautify it, is always welcomed.”

Monroe transit is proposing a two-story bus facility projected to cost around $5.5 million. The state would pay 80 percent, and the city would pay for the other 20 percent.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Louisiana Firemen’s Association announced it is hosting a blood drive and plate lunch...
Acadian Ambulance releases statement after deadly crash involving employees, patient
A couple who recently moved to Louisiana got a Cajun welcome when an alligator got into their...
‘It was quite an experience’: Alligator sneaks into couple’s home through doggy door
This photo provided by Pelagic Resources Services shows Pelagic Resources Services demobilizing...
Recovering Titan with the Odysseus underwater robot was complex, dangerous, emotional
Shanon Wayne Thrasher
Alexandria man arrested following attempting kidnapping incident in Green Meadow area
With nationally recognized fishing areas like Caney Creek Lake, Bussey Brake, and Lake...
NELHS Anglers team placed 4th in National Fishing Championship

Latest News

The Grambling State University World Famed Marching Band youth camp started this Sunday...
Grambling State hosts youth band camp
KNOE Late Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Late Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
Medical IRT
No-cost healthcare on its way to Twin Cities, military personnel on medical mission
No-cost healthcare on its way to Twin Cities, military personnel on medical mission