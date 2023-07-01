Monroe working to build new bus terminal

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe is working to build a new bus terminal. The Monroe City Council has approved $185,000 to buy a lot on Desiard Street near the parish health unit.

The council is currently still in negotiations with the Ouachita Police Jury for the property. Mayor Friday Ellis said he believes a new bus terminal is needed.

“When we talked about the expansion of a new transit facility, they were very excited,” Mayor Ellis said. “Any new investment into a community, that helps beautify it, is always welcomed.”

Monroe transit is proposing a two-story bus facility projected to cost around $5.5 million. The state would pay 80 percent, and the city would pay for the other 20 percent.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.