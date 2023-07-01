911 open line leads to 2nd degree rape charge of Farmerville man

By De’Vante Martin
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish Sheriff’s Office reported via Facebook that the patrol division deputies responded to a residence near Farmerville after a 911 call was placed, resulting in an open line on June 26. The 911 dispatcher told deputies they heard a male subject say he “would not rape you again.”

Deputies made contact with the resident who stated the only other person in the residence was Alundree Tierre Andrews, a 39-year-old of Farmerville. Deputies separated and interviewed both parties.

A UPSO Criminal Investigations Division investigator responded to the scene and interviewed the resident, who alleged that Andrews had raped them earlier in the day after refusing to perform oral sex on Andrews. The victim stated they called 911 for assistance repeatedly until police arrived.

The victim sustained minor injuries to their pelvis, abdomen, temple, face, leg, back, and wrist, requiring medical attention. Andrews denied any involvement in the incident.

UPSO CID investigators prepared a warrant for Andrews’ arrest, and it was signed by a Third District judge. The following day, deputies located Andrews in Farmerville and he was arrested on the warrant and booked into the Union Parish Detention Center without incident.

He is charged with second-degree rape. His bond was set at $500,000.

