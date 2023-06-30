Waste Management provides tips for a safe Fourth of July weekend

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - As people gather for this Fourth of July weekend, remember to properly dispose of trash to prevent dangerous situations.

RELATED STORY: “Louisiana State Fire Marshal encouraging Fourth of July firework safety”

Waste Management offers these safety tips for flammable household waste:

Don’t place hot coals or ashes in a trash container. Coals should cool for several days on the grill or in a sealed metal container full of water before placing them in the trash. Never place used coals in plastic, paper, or wood containers for disposal.

Visit your parish or city website to locate Household Hazardous Waste drop-off locations in your area. Keep all flammable and hazardous materials out of your waste and recycling containers including lithium-ion and rechargeable batteries, paint, chemical products, fluorescent lights, pesticides, and oil rags.

Properly dispose of batteries. Collect your used lithium-ion batteries (from toys, greeting cards, and electronics) and rechargeable batteries in small plastic bags and take them to a hardware store or other drop-off point for recycling.