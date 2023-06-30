Waste Management provides tips for a safe Fourth of July weekend

Fourth of July debris
Fourth of July debris(Douglas County, Kansas Government Facebook)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - As people gather for this Fourth of July weekend, remember to properly dispose of trash to prevent dangerous situations.

RELATED STORY: “Louisiana State Fire Marshal encouraging Fourth of July firework safety”

Waste Management offers these safety tips for flammable household waste:

  • Don’t place hot coals or ashes in a trash container. Coals should cool for several days on the grill or in a sealed metal container full of water before placing them in the trash. Never place used coals in plastic, paper, or wood containers for disposal.
  • Visit your parish or city website to locate Household Hazardous Waste drop-off locations in your area. Keep all flammable and hazardous materials out of your waste and recycling containers including lithium-ion and rechargeable batteries, paint, chemical products, fluorescent lights, pesticides, and oil rags.
  • Properly dispose of batteries. Collect your used lithium-ion batteries (from toys, greeting cards, and electronics) and rechargeable batteries in small plastic bags and take them to a hardware store or other drop-off point for recycling.
  • Make sure to properly dispose of used fireworks debris. Dispose of matches and wrappers in your trash can to prevent littering and water contamination from gunpowder residue.

