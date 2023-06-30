Union Parish man receives upgraded charges involving sex crimes

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division upgraded charges for John A. Thompson, 55, of Spearsville following a complaint from a parent about an incident between Thompson and her child.

UPSO CID says the complaint regarded a possible molestation of her child. CID began an investigation and conducted a forensic interview with the victim. The investigation revealed that the victim was inappropriately touched and raped several times within one day in late 2021 while at a residence in Spearsville.

The victim and family members identified the offender as Thompson. The incident happened while the victim was 10 years old.

UPSO contacted Thompson at the Union Parish Detention Center on June 28. Thompson is currently incarcerated and awaiting trial for previous sex crimes involving juvenile victims. UPSO has upgraded Thompson’s charges to three counts of first-degree rape, three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, three counts of sexual battery and oral sexual battery.

This is an ongoing investigation as other victims may be identified. If anyone has any information regarding this case, contact UPSO CID at (318)-368-3124.

