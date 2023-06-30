The Supreme Court will decide if some judges have gone too far in striking down gun restrictions

The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie...
The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A year after its sweeping gun rights ruling, the Supreme Court agreed Friday to decide whether judges are going too far in striking down restrictions on firearms.

The justices will hear the Biden administration’s appeal of one such ruling that struck down as unconstitutional a federal law meant to keep guns away from people who have domestic violence restraining orders against them.

Arguments will take place in the fall in the first case in which the court could define the limits on new standards for evaluating gun laws that its conservative majority set out last June.

That decision in the case, which has come to be known as Bruen, has upended gun laws across the country. It’s led to a rash of rulings invalidating some long-standing restrictions on firearms, but also produced confusion about what laws can survive.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) during an NFL football game, Sunday,...
NFL suspends 3 players indefinitely, fourth gets 6 games for violating gambling policy
Latoya Brown Jeter and her son, Kawan Jeter Jr., died after they were trapped in a mobile home...
Mother, son die after getting trapped in Texas house fire
Downtown West Monroe July First street closures
Downtown West Monroe July First street closures
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says
police lights generic
Man arrested for attempted murder following Ouachita Parish shooting

Latest News

U.S. Rep. George Santos speaks to reporters outside of the federal courthouse in Central Islip,...
Rep. George Santos set to appear federal court on fraud and money laundering charges
The Supreme Court is seen, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP...
The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loans
Alan Arkin, Suzanne Newlander Arkin arrive at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the...
Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ actor, dies at 89
Police clear a street on the third night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a...
French president urges parents to keep teens at home as government orders buses to stop at 9 p.m.