No-cost healthcare on its way to Twin Cities, military personnel on medical mission

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe and West Monroe announced Friday morning at the Monroe Civic Center arena that they’re working with the U.S. military to bring no-cost medical services to residents throughout the region.

According to the City of Monroe’s community relations liaison, DJ Fortenberry, anyone receiving services will not need their identification card.

“There will be over 200 military personnel in Ouachita Parish staying here in the civic center, providing dental, medical, mental health, and wellness checks for any and everyone that comes up to the civic center,” says Fortenberry.

A statement from the city offices states both clinics will provide physical health exams, school sports physicals (must bring school form), and blood pressure and disease screenings. In addition, dental services will consist of exams, fillings, and extractions. City officials say eye care services will include vision screenings and prescriptions. Also, an additional service of single-vision eyeglass fabrication will be provided at both locations and filled at the Monroe Civic Center. According to officials, no outside eyeglass prescriptions will be fulfilled and patients are limited to one service per day.

The Medical Innovative Readiness Training, also known as Medical IRT, provides training opportunities for members of the armed forces. City of Monroe’s mayor Friday Ellis says as someone who used to serve in the military, he understands what it means for service members to stay ready for combat and everyday duties.

“When it is time for them to serve, and as they serve every single day - to be more proficient in their jobs; to provide critical care for soldiers, airmen, marines; and so, this is going to be a great deal for our community. As we know, there’s a lot of people that have medical needs that can be served,” says Ellis.

City officials will place another field clinic at the West Monroe Convention Center. The City of West Monroe’s mayor, Staci Mitchell, says this will take a large community effort for the program to be a success.

“A lot of volunteers are needed, and there’s everything from public health education to just signing people in, to making sure the military are comfortable - having waters,” says Mitchell.

City officials say this project will have an estimated multimillion-dollar impact on the community. They say the field clinics are supported through a Delta Regional Authority grant. Their goal is to treat nearly 6,000 residents when the medical mission runs from Aug. 4 - Aug. 12, 2023 in the Twin Cities.

Clinic hours will be from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. everyday, with limited Sunday hours from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. at the Monroe Civic Center and West Monroe Convention Center.

For anyone interested in becoming a community partner or volunteer, contact DJ Fortenberry at 318-329-4192 or DJ.Fortenberry@ci.monroe.la.us or sign up at https://unitedwaynela.org/irt.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.