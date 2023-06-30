New West Monroe shop creates local artist-centric community

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - For many artists, it takes a while to make a living from art. Thankfully, local artist Katherine Ashley has started a space on Cypress Street to help others have a space to create, teach, and sell their work.

Ashley’s new business is called The Makery. Here, Ashley said she wants to create a supportive and profitable community where artists can be profitable.

For Ashley, she said she understands the struggles local artists may face.

“[Its] kind of almost like a heartbreak for an artist or a business owner, to have people flippantly walk by,” said Ashley. “It just kind of does hurt your heart when you’ve worked so hard to bring your product. Just it’s a hard loss for sure.”

Brooke Foy teaches a course at the University of Louisiana Monroe on how artists can market themselves to make a living. There are struggles with getting your name out to the public, but there is a process. She said a person needs “grit” to be able to follow their passions.

Foy said it’s important to reach out to potential buyers.

“You have to be willing to speak to people,” said Foy. “You have to be willing to put yourselves in front of people, and you have to be willing to try every possible thing to sell what you make.”

Another struggle local artists may face is the cost of bringing their art to fairs and festivals. Foy said it could cost anywhere from $60-$150 but bigger venues, such as the Monroe Civic Center, could cost artists as much as $800 to bring their work.

Having more opportunities can help artists to get their art in front of people, which is what The Makery is meant to do.

“ [Here, artists can] invite other people in and make money, but also get to share their art and share how they create it as well. So just the opening up that they can just come in and do it and make it happen,” said Ashley.

