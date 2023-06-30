NELHS Anglers team placed 4th in National Fishing Championship

NELHS Anglers place 4th in Nation and hope it attracts young fishers to become involved.
By Charles Burkett
Published: Jun. 30, 2023
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - With nationally recognized fishing areas like Caney Creek Lake, Bussey Brake, and Lake D’Arbonne, many people in North Louisiana call fishing their hobby. For some, like the Northeast Louisiana High School Anglers team, it is more.

NELHS placed 4th in the nation in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, on June 23, 2023. They had an amazing weigh-in that put them in the top spot. The winning weight was 28.1 pounds.

Rhett Anderson, the Senior NELHS Anglers team member from D’Arbonne Hills Charter School, said fishing started becoming serious when he was younger.

“It felt great. I mean, I’ve been fishing since the 6th grade, and I’ve never been close to even coming close to placing 4th in the nation,” said Anderson.

He and Jessie Green from West Ouachita High School worked hard to get there and to compete the next day in the world championship.

Just the year prior, NELHS missed placing in the top 10 spots by just a couple of ounces.

“Last year, Rhett, my nephew, and I went to Pickwick and had a fish die, and we missed the top 10 by 6 ounces. I had an eight-ounce penalty,” said Baily. “Rhett was really glad to get back.”

NELHS said they want to see younger kids start getting more interested in fishing. Younger teammates, like D’Arbonne Hills Charter School sophomore Austin Batton, are listening and watching them for tips and advice.

“Oh, I’ve learned to put your head down and fish and fishing new waters to find stuff that you know how to do,” said Batton.

If you are interested in getting someone in your family involved, you can reach out to the NELHS Anglers if you are in Northeast Louisiana or the Student Angler Federation to find a program in your area.

