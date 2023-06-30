Man found guilty of drugging, raping woman he met at mall

Treydarrius Da'preu Wright, DOB: 9/15/1995
Treydarrius Da'preu Wright, DOB: 9/15/1995(CPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A jury in Caddo Parish has found a man guilty as charged of drugging and raping a woman he met at a shopping mall in Bossier City.

On Thursday, June 29, the jury, made up of six men and six women, deliberate for half an hour before finding the man, Treydarrius Wright, 28, guilty of second-degree rape. The incident happened back on July 30, 2021, the DA’s office reports.

The DA says Wright met the victim while out shopping at the Pierre Bossier Mall and asked her out on a date. He picked her up from her house that afternoon and took her to Party Central in Bossier City, then to a biker club on Greenwood Road in Shreveport. Then, they left to go to a liquor store, where Wright bought a bottle of Patron. The two then went to Wright’s brother’s house in the Sunset Acres neighborhood, where the DA says Wright persuaded his victim to drink some of the tequila.

Witnesses reported seeing Wright grind up a pill, and later heard him say he’d drugged the woman. When the victim became dizzy and started to stumble, Wright brought her back to the biker club. The DA says when the victim became incapacitated and drunk, Wright offered to take her home, but delayed several hours in doing so.

At the trial, the victim testified that she couldn’t remember what happened after she drank the drugged liquor and did not wake up until the next morning. On July 31, 2021, she called police and said she was thought she was sexually assaulted. DNA and blood samples were collected during a sexual assault exam. The DA says analysis by the North Louisiana Crime Lab showed an “overwhelming” match for Wright’s DNA, as well as the presence of the drug, Clonazolam, also known as clonitrazolam, in the woman’s bloodstream.

Wright returns to court July 12 for sentencing; he faces at least five and up to 40 years in prison without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) during an NFL football game, Sunday,...
NFL suspends 3 players indefinitely, fourth gets 6 games for violating gambling policy
Latoya Brown Jeter and her son, Kawan Jeter Jr., died after they were trapped in a mobile home...
Mother, son die after getting trapped in Texas house fire
Downtown West Monroe July First street closures
Downtown West Monroe July First street closures
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says
police lights generic
Man arrested for attempted murder following Ouachita Parish shooting

Latest News

A firework display.
SUBMIT PHOTOS: Fourth of July 2023
Becoming an artist has its struggles, getting your name out there is one. The Makery owner,...
New West Monroe shop creates local artist-centric community
KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
Fourth of July debris
Waste Management provides tips for a safe Fourth of July weekend
Generic police lights
Union Parish man receives upgraded charges involving sex crimes