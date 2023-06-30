Man found guilty of drugging, raping woman he met at mall

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A jury in Caddo Parish has found a man guilty as charged of drugging and raping a woman he met at a shopping mall in Bossier City.

On Thursday, June 29, the jury, made up of six men and six women, deliberate for half an hour before finding the man, Treydarrius Wright, 28, guilty of second-degree rape. The incident happened back on July 30, 2021, the DA’s office reports.

The DA says Wright met the victim while out shopping at the Pierre Bossier Mall and asked her out on a date. He picked her up from her house that afternoon and took her to Party Central in Bossier City, then to a biker club on Greenwood Road in Shreveport. Then, they left to go to a liquor store, where Wright bought a bottle of Patron. The two then went to Wright’s brother’s house in the Sunset Acres neighborhood, where the DA says Wright persuaded his victim to drink some of the tequila.

Witnesses reported seeing Wright grind up a pill, and later heard him say he’d drugged the woman. When the victim became dizzy and started to stumble, Wright brought her back to the biker club. The DA says when the victim became incapacitated and drunk, Wright offered to take her home, but delayed several hours in doing so.

At the trial, the victim testified that she couldn’t remember what happened after she drank the drugged liquor and did not wake up until the next morning. On July 31, 2021, she called police and said she was thought she was sexually assaulted. DNA and blood samples were collected during a sexual assault exam. The DA says analysis by the North Louisiana Crime Lab showed an “overwhelming” match for Wright’s DNA, as well as the presence of the drug, Clonazolam, also known as clonitrazolam, in the woman’s bloodstream.

Wright returns to court July 12 for sentencing; he faces at least five and up to 40 years in prison without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.