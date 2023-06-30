LifeShare hosts “United We Give” blood drive to save lives

Life share is preparing for its biggest blood drive, "United We Give".
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - KNOE is joining Lifeshare for blood drives in Monroe and El Dorado, so the regional director of the blood center, Michael Bricker, joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the drives and the reasons for having them.

The drive is called “United We Give” and Bricker says it’s their biggest blood drive of the year.

Bricker says the reason they have it this time of the year is because it’s so close to the 4th of July which he says is a high-trauma day. Bricker says a lot of people like to blow things up and play with firecrackers but not all people are handling fireworks safely. He says people always need blood this time of year with people practicing risky behavior.

The drives will be everywhere a Lifeshare center is and they begin today (June 30th), Bricker says they will increase their hours every day.

Their hours are:

June 30th: 8 A.M. - 7 P.M.

July 1st: 8 A.M. - 3 P.M.

July 2nd: 8 A.M. - 3 P.M.

July 3rd: 8 A.M. - 7 P.M.

