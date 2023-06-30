KNOE Friday Evening Forecast: More Heat on the Way for the Weekend?

Another warm and humid evening is on tap for the ArkLaMiss, with more heat on the way for the weekend.

Tonight, it will be warm and humid with a mostly clear sky. Air temperatures will lower into the upper 70s.

Saturday will be a hot and humid day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures are forecast to reach near 100 degrees. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Sunday will be a hot and humid day as well, with a little more cloud cover. High temperatures will reach into the upper 90s.

Monday will be a touch cooler, with high temperatures in the mid 90s. The sky will be partly cloudy with light wind across the region.

Tuesday will be a similar weather day to Monday with isolated shower chances. Temperatures will reach into the mid 90s.

Wednesday will be a partly cloudy and warm day. Temperatures will reach into the mid 90s.

Thursday will bring a limited rain chance to the region, otherwise expect a partly cloudy sky. Air temperatures will reach into the low 90s.

Friday, isolated showers are possible. Otherwise, it will be a partly cloudy day with air temperatures near 90 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.