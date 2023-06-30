Alexandria man arrested following attempting kidnapping incident in Green Meadow area

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested following an incident where he allegedly attempted to abduct a 6-year-old child in the Green Meadow area of Alexandria on June 29.

Shanon Wayne Thrasher
Shanon Wayne Thrasher(Alexandria Police Department)

Shanon Wayne Thrasher, 47, was arrested on June 30 and charged with one count of aggravated kidnapping of a child. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. No bond has been set at this time.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, Thrasher was on parole for a 2007 conviction for attempted kidnapping.

APD said that this is an isolated event, and they have no information or reports linking Thrasher to any other attempted abductions. APD also thanked the community for tips reported by the community that helped to identify the suspect.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

Parents may obtain resources and be educated on stranger danger and online dangers at missingkids.org. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children offers many resources and educational materials for both parents and kids: https://www.missingkids.org/education/kidsmartz

