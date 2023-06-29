Update on Bastrop officer involved shooting

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - On May 18, a fatal officer-involved shooting took place in Bastrop near the Handy Stop on West Madison.

Charles Bradford, a Bastrop resident and pastor, says there are too many unanswered questions about what happened the day that 29-year-old Trey Goree was killed by officer givens.

“We need to know that for the simple reason for the safety of the officer, for the safety of the community,” Bradford says. “We don’t need people in this community having what they call ‘beef’ with the officer, you know we need to be one unified community.”

Bradford says the community needs clarity. He called on the Bastrop Police Chief, Mayor, District Attorney, and Louisiana State Police to provide more information about the investigation and the decision to reinstate officer givens.

“What happened yesterday is not my concern, I can’t judge an officer on what situation he has to deal with, we just need transparency on what took place that day. How many shots were fired, for instance, who fired shots, was it only one officer firing the shots,” Bradford says.

According to the incident report, Goree was identified as the suspect in a stabbing incident. After ordering him to get on the ground, the document states Goree got up and lunged at Officer Givens, which is when Givens fired his weapon. The report does not say how many shots were fired.

Chief Reed issued the statement below on June 15th:

“After reviewing all of the policies and procedures and concurring with the appointing authority, Captain Gerald Givens has been cleared to return to work.”

But for some, the statement didn’t provide enough.

“The mayor is the spokesman of the community and should come out and state why and based on what,” Bradford says.

According to Chief Reed, Officer Givens was cleared when a separate evaluation of the department’s policies and procedures took place after the Louisiana State Police cleared officer givens through its own investigation.

“We should feel that our police officers are here to serve and protect us, and we can be assured of that,” Bradford says. “Things do happen, let’s get it out here and let us know, you know? Let the community know.”

KNOE reached out to Officer Givens, who referred us to Chief Reed. Chief Reed and Bastrop Mayor Betty Alford-Olive were unable to provide any information beyond the original statement released. KNOE also reached out to the LSP for more information on its investigation but have not heard back.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.