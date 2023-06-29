Storm fears still fresh for Union Parish resident

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish residents are cleaning up after winds in a storm on June 16, 2023. Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates said it hit multiple areas.

“This morning, around 3:00 o’clock, we had a lot of thunderstorms come through high wind, mainly as widespread throughout the parish, but it seemed like our Bernese area, the Downsville area, Farmerville area,” said Gates.

Those storms felt like a repeat from another storm, exactly six months later when Mayann Bonvillian lost her home.

“Oh gosh, I myself was crying. Laney was asleep. But I am in tears because it sounded horrible. Things kept falling on the roof, you know, pinecones, limbs. But it only lasted. 35.. 45 minutes. The major big part. And then after that, it was just the hard rain and a few thunder,” said Bonvillian.

Bonvillian had survived the storms this past December when a tornado devastated the area where she is still trying to recover.

She said while material things can be replaced, her house meant a lot to her. Bonvillian’s mother and father built that house in 1972.

Yet after the home was destroyed by a tornado, she had no insurance.

Because the site was not declared a disaster by Governor John Bel Edwards, the home was lost.

Bonvillian said she had just retired from years at Walmart and social security was very little.

“Enough to retire without any, now, I have a big mortgage,” said Bonvillian. “Yeah, to deal with. So, everything had to be paid off. "

She still has a few things, like her Elvis collection from the old home, plus a lot of cleanup.

But she has a few reasons to keep going.

“My grandkids, I don’t want them... They can’t see me crying. They can’t see me upset. [If] they would be devastated they would be hurt more, you know. So, you know, OK, it’s going to be fine,” said Bonvillian.

The power crews are working to restore power to the area to get the AC going.

But as for Bonvillian, she is working to get back to normal, piece by piece.

