MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Police Jury is partnering with local industries to help create jobs throughout the region.

The police jurors say this is the first time in northeast Louisiana that local government and private companies have come together to create jobs.

“Oftentimes, what happens is, we don’t do our part in asking the folks that have been here - ‘What is it that you need? What is it that we can do to help you? What is it that you need to stay here?’ We don’t want somebody who’s been here for many, many years to leave us and go somewhere else,” says Shane Smiley, president of OPPJ.

The Ouachita Parish Police Jury approved a $250,000 contribution at its June 21 public meeting to help private companies find skilled workers. The police jury is teaming up with the Northeast Louisiana Manufacturing Alliance and Consortium on this project. The alliance is a group of local industries addressing the labor issue. Matthew Dickerson, who works as a business developer for one of the companies, says they’ve seen a significant drop in workers in the post-pandemic era.

“And so we hope that with this investment - it tells our story as manufacturers, that these jobs are here; these careers are here. And they’re really well-paying jobs,” says Dickerson. “They’re living wage and above dollars that are being invested into the people in this community; that then will hopefully grow the quality of life effort that this community is trying to strive for.”

Ouachita Parish Police Jury approves $250k to help create jobs in NELA - 2

Smiley says this project shows local investors that the local government is behind them.

“We’ve been looking for an economic driver for some time here in northeast Louisiana. And we still are. And we still want to welcome any economic driver that we can. We want to keep and retain as much business as we possibly can here,” says Smiley.

The partnership between the police jury and NELA MAC plans to achieve the following objectives:

- Boots on the Ground Campaign: Recruit candidates from all parts of the community with a focus on low to moderate income areas.

- Connecting Educators to Industry: NELA-MAC will teach and provide educators with materials to help guide youth to a successful career in manufacturing.

- Media Campaign: Launch an aggressive media campaign across all platforms to get young adults interested in a career with a path to success. This includes a website.

- Summer Youth Work Program: Prepare the youth for entry into the workforce.

Current NELA Companies Involved in the Partnership:

- Bancroft Bag

- James Machine Works

- Mid-South Extrusion

- Neighbors, LLC.

- Sawyer Plastics

- Steel Fabricators of Monroe, LLC. (Lexicon)

- Voith

- Amcor

- Berry Global

- Bordelon Paperboard

- DG Foods

- Drax Biomass, Inc.

- Graphic Packaging

- Lamb Weston

- Louisiana Plastics Industries, Inc.

- Luv n’ Care, Ltd.

- Poly Processing

- Pulpmill Services, Inc.

- Wallace Molding & Millworks

The alliance also made an in-kind match of up to $250,000, which brings the total project amount to half a million dollars to help grow the economy throughout Ouachita Parish.

The total project investment of $500,000 is part of the OPPJ Workforce Investment ARPA Project. For more information on how to become a part of the growing list of local industries participating in the partnership, contact Matthew Dickerson: mdickerson@pulpmillservices.com.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.