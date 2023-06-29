Nutritional ways to manage Alzheimer’s and dementia with nutritionist Jen Avis

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - As we approach the end of June, we’d like to bring awareness to National Alzheimer’s and Dementia Month. So Nutritionist Jen Avis joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to help bring awareness to the diseases.

Avis says there are about 40 million people in the world with the disease, and that number is expected to increase by over 200 percent in the next 30 years.

Avis informed us that researchers have found new evidence that a certain diet can help with the effects of Alzheimer’s and dementia. She says the Keto diet has shown signs of being effective, but she also says the research is ongoing. She says the Keto diet used eliminates starches, uses healthy proteins and fats and doesn’t exceed 50 grams of carbs daily.

