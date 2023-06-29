LifeShare Blood Center teaming up with KNOE ahead yearly ‘United We Give’ campaign

By Madison Remrey
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - LifeShare Blood Center is teaming up with KNOE, Raising Cane’s and Mad House 101 (El Dorado, Ark. location only) for their yearly United We Give campaign.

The yearly campaign encourages the community to be mindful of blood supply needs. According to LifeShare, 1 in 3 people will need a blood donation at some point in their lives.

LifeShare is urging everyone to make donating blood part of their holiday plans.

“Local hospitals depend on blood supply to be maintained at all times,” LifeShare said in a press release. “LifeShare struggles to keep up with demand of blood products in the summer. United We Give aims to bring awareness to the need for blood products this summer.”

Every person who makes a donation will receive a LifeShare “United We Give” t-shirt, a $10 Raising Cane’s gift card, or a free $10 gift card from Mad House 101 (El Dorado location only).

All LifeShare Donor Centers have extended hours for the event:

  • Friday, June 30, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 1, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 2, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Monday, July 3, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

To find a location near you or to learn more information, visit LifeShare’s website.

