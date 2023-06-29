KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast: More Heat, More Humidity

More heat and humidity are on the way for the next few days, but relief does arrive after the 4th of July Holiday.

This evening will be warm and humid. Low temperatures will lower into the upper 70s. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Friday will be bright, sunny, hot and humid. Air temperatures will approach 100 degrees with light wind from the south west at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Saturday will be another hot and humid day. Air temperatures will reach the mid and upper 90s. It will be bright and sunny as well.

Sunday will be another warm day for the ArkLaMiss. Air temperatures will reach into the mid 90s. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy as well.

Monday will be a touch cooler for the ArkLaMiss. Air temperatures will range from the low to mid 90s. It will be partly cloudy as well.

Tuesday, the 4th of July, will be partly cloudy and warm. Air temperatures will reach into the low and mid 90s.

Wednesday will be a warm day, with air temperatures in the low 90s. It will be partly cloudy as well.

Thursday will be a mostly cloudy day with rain showers. Air temperatures will reach to 90 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.