“Is that a bird singing?”: Arkansas camps getting kids away from technology and into nature

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - Campfire USA and similar organizations have seen an increase in attendance.

One parent, Ali Gates, says she has many parents who want to get their kids away from the influences of technology. She has been bringing her kids to Camp Wotapi and involving them in Campfire El Dorado for the past four years.

Gates says she has seen the difference it makes with two kids enrolled and another getting ready for the program.

Leanne Harell says she also believes camp is something kids need.

“Kids stay indoors so much these days, and they come out here and get to be kids and have fun and get dirty, " says Harrell.

The experience of camp teaches kids to be authentic.

“This gives them an opportunity to be out from underneath that and just to be able to be themselves,” says Gates.

Parents say they realize getting kids outdoors and disconnected from technology is good for them.

“I think parents are starting to see the importance of getting kids outside in nature. We’ve had kids out here before, and they’re like, what’s that noise? That’s bird singing?” says Harrell. “And just to just soak it all in and just take time to pause and just look at what God created. I think that’s so important.”

Gates’s daughter, Harper, says she loves competition and finding new friends.

“There’s fun, games, and competition. And that you can meet new people, " says Harper Gates.

During the year, campers participate in groups working in the community.

“And so, my hope is that when these kids go off and wherever they land as adults, they’ll give back to that community as well,” says Harrell.

Organizers say they hope these kids will come back and help other kids learn the same lessons in years to come.

Here are links to find out more about Campfire USA and Campfire El Dorado.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.