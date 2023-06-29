Downtown West Monroe July First street closures

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There will be street closures in downtown West Monroe for the Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, July 1.

Due to the firework show, The West Monroe Police Department has announced the following closures:

The Endom Bridge will be closed at 8 p.m. to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic

Coleman Avenue at South First Street will be closed at 8:30 p.m. All eastbound traffic will be directed to turn North onto South First Street

North Riverfront at the railroad will be closed at 8:30 p.m.

Only patrons of Trapp’s Restaurant and Two Warriors Meadery will be allowed access to their parking lot

The northbound lane of the 200 block of South Riverbend will be closed to traffic

The fireworks show will last approximately 15 minutes. The Endom Bridge will reopen after inspection.

