City of Monroe’s 3rd annual block party

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Independence Day is coming up and the City of Monroe is preparing to celebrate in a big way. They are preparing for the city’s 3rd annual block party. Nirali Patel, the Main Street Director from the City of Monroe joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the upcoming festivities.

The Block Party will be this Saturday, July 1st from 8 a.m. until after the fireworks that night which is expected to be around 9 p.m.

The fun will be in Downtown Monroe all day beginning with a 5K run that morning and concluding with fireworks that night. Patel says there will be lots of fun activities to participate in. She also spoke about the importance of the event. Besides celebrating Independence, she says it’s also to support local businesses and bring the city together.

This is a free, family-fun event. There will be food trucks, vendors, live music, and much more.

