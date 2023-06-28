State agencies caution vehicle breakdowns in heat during holiday weekend travels

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Some residents may remain in the local area to enjoy their Independence Day holiday weekend. But for the ones packing their suitcases to get on the roads, agencies are cautioning travelers to check their vehicles before making a trip in the heat.

Louisiana State Police says sometimes vehicle breakdowns are something travelers can’t control. However, there’s something anyone can do about it before hitting the road in high temperatures.

The American Automobile Association, commonly known as Triple A, reported on Monday that they project over 43 million people nationwide to drive to their destinations for the Fourth of July weekend. State police suggest that drivers check their tire pressure, wiper blades, lights and fluid levels to prevent any breakdowns or delays.

Triple A says if you happen to get stranded, move away from the vehicle and pack items to keep yourself cool.

“The side of the road is not a safe place,” says public relations specialist Don Redman of AAA - Louisiana. “Try to get off as far as you can while your car is still leveled. And when you exit, try to exit on the passenger side - with your kids. And you know, it may not even be a bad idea - that in addition to that cooler we’re talking about with water; maybe even have a couple of umbrellas just for shade to help you try to stay cool while you wait for help.”

If you happen to become stranded on the side of the road during holiday travels this weekend, state police say dial 5-7-7 to contact your nearest troop for assistance.

