One dead in Monroe shooting

File photo of deadly shooting graphic.
File photo of deadly shooting graphic.(MGN)
By Scott Simoneaux
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An afternoon shooting has left one person dead. Monroe Police say it happened on South McGuire around 4:15 Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a juvenile male died from his injuries as a result of the shooting. Police haven’t released any details on a possible suspect.

Monroe Police are asking for anyone with any information to call them at (318) 329-2600 or call Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-CASH(2274).

