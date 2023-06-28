One dead in Monroe shooting

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An afternoon shooting has left one person dead. Monroe Police say it happened on South McGuire around 4:15 Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a juvenile male died from his injuries as a result of the shooting. Police haven’t released any details on a possible suspect.

Monroe Police are asking for anyone with any information to call them at (318) 329-2600 or call Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-CASH(2274).

