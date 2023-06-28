NELA fishing spots ranked among top bass fishing lakes

Louisiana’s annual free fishing weekend dates set for June
NELA fishing spots ranked among top bass fishing lakes(tcw-wafb)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Bussey Brake and Caney Creek have been named two of the top fishing lakes in the central region by Bassmaster.

Two Major League Fishing events have been hosted at both spots with the Bassmaster Team Championship event scheduled for December 2024.

“We have worked for many years bringing fishing tournaments to the area. With the latest events catching record-size bass on the area lakes, we are proud to see Northeast Louisiana being recognized as a top place to fish. In partnership with the Louisiana Office of Tourism and Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, we are glad to bring a spotlight on the region’s excellent fisheries. We look forward to the Bassmaster Team Championship in December being held on the Ouachita River to once again attract visiting fishermen to enjoy our sportsman’s paradise,” said Alana Cooper, Discover Monroe-West Monroe President/CEO.

For more information about the best bass lakes, visit Bassmaster’s website.

