Man arrested for attempted murder following Ouachita Parish shooting

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Montez Gray on June 27 following a reported shooting at Town and Country Apartments around 9:30 p.m.

Deputies say the victim was located at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Gray was arrested on the charge of one count of attempted second-degree murder.

OPSO has not released the identity of the victim at this time.

