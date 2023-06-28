Man arrested for attempted murder following Ouachita Parish shooting

police lights generic
police lights generic(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Montez Gray on June 27 following a reported shooting at Town and Country Apartments around 9:30 p.m.

Deputies say the victim was located at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Gray was arrested on the charge of one count of attempted second-degree murder.

OPSO has not released the identity of the victim at this time.

