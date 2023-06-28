Louisiana State Fire Marshal encouraging Fourth of July firework safety

By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is urging Louisiana residents to be safe and knowledgeable when purchasing fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

The SFM is encouraging families to attend public firework displays over creating their own. However, if you choose to do personal displays, the SFM offers the following safety tips:

  • Detonate fireworks at least 200 feet away from structures, vehicles, and rubbish
  • Never allow children to light fireworks; provide glow sticks as a fun alternative
  • Never operate fireworks while impaired
  • Light devices one at a time and monitor embers released with a bucket of water or hose nearby
  • Wet detonated items to prevent reignition and do not immediately dispose of them in a trash container
  • Be mindful of weather conditions, burn bans, and the dryness of your surroundings when choosing a safe firework location

The SFM also advises families to be mindful of the stands they buy from. Buyers can request to see the permitting information for any retail fireworks business. To report and suspicious or illegal sales, call 1-800-256-5452 or visit the SFM’s website.

