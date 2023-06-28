WATCH LIVE: LSU baseball celebrating historic national championship win

LSU baseball fans are celebrating in Baton Rouge and Omaha.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State University’s baseball team is celebrating their recent win of the 2023 NCAA College World Series on Wednesday, June 28.

The celebration is expected to include a presentation of the National Championship as well as remarks from LSU head coach Jay Johnson and members of the team. A fireworks show will conclude the event.

Starting at 7 p.m., you can watch live coverage of the event right here in this story or on KNOE’s Facebook. The celebration, which will be held at Alex Box Stadium, will begin at 7:30.

