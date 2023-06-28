KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast Forecast: Extreme Heat Continues This Week
with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Tonight: Mostly clear skies are expected tonight. Low temperatures are in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny skies and VERY HOT temperatures are expected. High temperatures in the low 100s.
Friday: Mostly sunny skies and VERY HOT temperatures are expected. High temperatures in the low 100s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny skies and VERY HOT temperatures are expected. High temperatures in the low 100s.
Sunday: Partly sunny skies expected. High temperatures will be HOT in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20%.
Monday: Mostly cloudy skies expected. High temperatures in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20%.
Tuesday: Partly sunny skies expected. High temperatures in the mid-90s. Chance of rain 40%.
