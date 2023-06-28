July Fourth celebrations happening around the ArkLaMiss

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With Independence Day approaching, there are an array of exciting celebrations taking place around the ArkLaMiss.

Read below for a list of events:

Monroe

July 1

Monroe Independence Day Block Party in Downtown Monroe Firecracker 5K, 8 a.m. Creator’s Gallery, 11-2 p.m. Billiard’s Celebration, 12 p.m. Pub Crawl, 5-9, p.m. Rivermarket Block Party, 7 p.m. Bike Ride, 8:30, p.m. Fireworks on the River, 9 p.m.



West Monroe

June 30

Ouachita Live Concert featuring Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie West Monroe Alley Park, 7-9 p.m. Free to the public



July 1

West Monroe Independence Day Celebration West Monroe Farmer’s Market, 9-2 p.m. Food Trucks in Alley Park, 11-9 p.m. Music in Alley Park featuring Josh Love, 7-9 p.m. Fireworks on the River, 9 p.m.



Union Parish

Fireworks Over Lake D’Arbonne Highway 33 Ramp Road, 9 p.m.



