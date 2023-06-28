July Fourth celebrations happening around the ArkLaMiss

July 4th celebrations around the ArkLaMiss
July 4th celebrations around the ArkLaMiss(Source: MGN)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With Independence Day approaching, there are an array of exciting celebrations taking place around the ArkLaMiss.

Read below for a list of events:

Monroe

July 1

  • Monroe Independence Day Block Party in Downtown Monroe
    • Firecracker 5K, 8 a.m.
    • Creator’s Gallery, 11-2 p.m.
    • Billiard’s Celebration, 12 p.m.
    • Pub Crawl, 5-9, p.m.
    • Rivermarket Block Party, 7 p.m.
    • Bike Ride, 8:30, p.m.
    • Fireworks on the River, 9 p.m.

West Monroe

June 30

  • Ouachita Live Concert featuring Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie
    • West Monroe Alley Park, 7-9 p.m.
    • Free to the public

July 1

  • West Monroe Independence Day Celebration
    • West Monroe Farmer’s Market, 9-2 p.m.
    • Food Trucks in Alley Park, 11-9 p.m.
    • Music in Alley Park featuring Josh Love, 7-9 p.m.
    • Fireworks on the River, 9 p.m.

Union Parish

  • Fireworks Over Lake D’Arbonne
    • Highway 33 Ramp Road, 9 p.m.

Don’t forget to submit videos and photos to KNOE’s website of all the Independence Day celebrations!

