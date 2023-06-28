July Fourth celebrations happening around the ArkLaMiss
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With Independence Day approaching, there are an array of exciting celebrations taking place around the ArkLaMiss.
Read below for a list of events:
Monroe
July 1
- Monroe Independence Day Block Party in Downtown Monroe
- Firecracker 5K, 8 a.m.
- Creator’s Gallery, 11-2 p.m.
- Billiard’s Celebration, 12 p.m.
- Pub Crawl, 5-9, p.m.
- Rivermarket Block Party, 7 p.m.
- Bike Ride, 8:30, p.m.
- Fireworks on the River, 9 p.m.
West Monroe
June 30
- Ouachita Live Concert featuring Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie
- West Monroe Alley Park, 7-9 p.m.
- Free to the public
July 1
- West Monroe Independence Day Celebration
- West Monroe Farmer’s Market, 9-2 p.m.
- Food Trucks in Alley Park, 11-9 p.m.
- Music in Alley Park featuring Josh Love, 7-9 p.m.
- Fireworks on the River, 9 p.m.
Union Parish
- Fireworks Over Lake D’Arbonne
- Highway 33 Ramp Road, 9 p.m.
Don’t forget to submit videos and photos to KNOE’s website of all the Independence Day celebrations!
Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.