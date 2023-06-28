Caldwell Parish teacher announced as finalist for LDOE Early Childhood Teacher of the Year

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Education announced the finalists for the second annual Early Childhood Teacher and Leader of the Year. 10 teachers were chosen throughout the state with five finalists for teacher of the year and five for leader of the year.

Stephanie Eubanks with Kelly Early Childhood Center in Caldwell Parish has been chosen as a finalist for Early Childhood Teacher of the Year.

LDOE says they recognize that great teachers and leaders are critical to the development of children. They say the Early Childhood Teacher and Leader of the Year program provides an opportunity to acknowledge those teachers and leaders who are exceptional representatives of a critical profession.

All finalists will be honored at the 17th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala in New Orleans on July 22.

To read more about the program and finalists, visit LDOE’s website.

