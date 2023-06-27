WATCH NOW: ULM accepting building donation

ULM plans live stream event for major announcement happening today at 10 a.m.
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe has announced a live stream event for a major announcement happening today at 10 a.m.

ULM says Lumen Technologies is donating the local campus to the university. After moving to remote or hybrid work, Lumen is gifting its property to the university with its commitment to both higher education and the Monroe community.

Chris Stansbury, chief financial officer at Lumen says, “Hybrid work is the future. Lumen is embracing this work model for employee wellness and flexibility. We continue to be committed to the hundreds of Lumen employees in the Monroe area, and we’re so excited to partner with ULM on investing in the future of this vibrant community.”

Lumen is donating two of its campus buildings which totals over 800,000 square feet. ULM says this is the largest single donation ever received by any public university in the state of Louisiana.

“Lumen’s impact on our region and university has been remarkable since its humble beginnings in northeast Louisiana,” offered Ron Berry, President of ULM. “A special thanks to Lumen CEO Kate Johnson, Lumen’s board of directors, and the many amazing leaders who have made today’s announcement possible. ULM looks forward to leveraging this historic gift to continue Lumen’s legacy while creating life-changing opportunities for our region.”

To keep up with the YouTube live, check out the video below, or follow the link here.

