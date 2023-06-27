ULM receives largest donation in school’s history

Lumen donated two campus buildings to ULM, which will become the Clarke M. Williams Innovation Campus.
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe has received the largest donation in its history. Lumen Technologies donated two of its campus buildings during the news announcement on June 27.

RELATED STORY: WATCH NOW: ULM accepting building donation

The donated buildings total over 800 hundred thousand square feet.

ULM said they will name the buildings the Clark M. Williams Innovation Campus after the Founder of the Century-Tel. The new campus will house a health clinic, ULM recruiting, and a mixed use commercial facility.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport
Mississippi siblings sentenced to life for murder of 11 year old cousin
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
LSU WR Kayshon Boutte and attorney Gordon McKernan
Lawyer Gordon McKernan buys ‘rally’ Jell-O shots as LSU record surpasses 50k
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Tuesday Forecast Forecast: Temperatures are Heating Up

Latest News

The University of Louisiana at Monroe
WATCH NOW: ULM accepting building donation
ULM has accepted a donation of two buildings from Lumen.
Lumen Donates Two Campus Buildings to ULM
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
NELA parishes receive Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities grants
NELA parishes receive $75,000 in humanities grants