ULM receives largest donation in school’s history

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe has received the largest donation in its history. Lumen Technologies donated two of its campus buildings during the news announcement on June 27.

The donated buildings total over 800 hundred thousand square feet.

ULM said they will name the buildings the Clark M. Williams Innovation Campus after the Founder of the Century-Tel. The new campus will house a health clinic, ULM recruiting, and a mixed use commercial facility.

