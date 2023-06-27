Supreme Court lifts hold on La. political map case, possible redrawing of voting lines

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday morning that it’s lifting a pause on a case involving Louisiana’s congressional map.

This decision could lead to legislators going back to the drawing board. Some say this could also lead to a second majority-black congressional district before the 2024 election.

RELATED STORY: Supreme Court unfreezes Louisiana redistricting case that could boost power of Black voters

KNOE spoke on Monday afternoon with ULM’s political science professor, Joshua Stockley, about what this decision means for the state and future voters.

“And so, the Voting Rights Act is what is causing these maps to be reconsidered. If there wasn’t a Voting Rights Act, we wouldn’t be having this decision or discussion right now,” says Stockley.

For over a year, state legislators have demanded a fair redistricting process. Some lawmakers are calling on the state to recognize the voices of black voters. The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus released a statement Monday afternoon to KNOE’s newsroom on the Supreme Court’s decision:

“The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus applauds today’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court that will allow us to move forward as we fight for fair congressional maps in Louisiana. A state with an African-American population of 33% deserves to have their voices heard in Congress.

We realize that there is still some work to be done, but we are very confident that our state will have two black congressional districts by the 2024 congressional elections.

The LLBC would like to thank the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and our lawyers for getting us to this point.”

Black voter groups have argued for several months that the current voting lines violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act by weakening the power of Black voters.

Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act (Civil Rights Division/U.S. Department of Justice)

“What the Supreme Court has ruled in the case of Louisiana, which follows an important case regarding Alabama, is that Louisiana’s congressional maps do not accurately reflect Louisiana’s African-American minority population,” says Stockley.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 32.8% of Louisiana residents are Black. Professor Stockley says before the 2024 congressional election, there’s still legal work to be done.

“Now, the Alabama court decision and the Supreme Court’s decision to remove the stay, basically signals that our policymakers need or would be best served in creating new congressional districts, but they do not have to do so, yet,” Stockley.

Stockley says if there’s no change in the state’s legal status, the legislature will have to reconvene and draw new maps.

“The question being posed is - if Louisiana is at least one-third minority, should that be reflected in that at least one-third of our districts - or also, majority-minority; and so because only one is - should there be a 2nd,” Stockley stated.

Right now, it’s too early to know the Supreme Court’s decision on the Arkansas congressional map. Stockley says whatever maps are passed by the legislature, must be signed into law by the governor before those maps become enforced.

